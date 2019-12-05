Wind energy, solar energy, oil, coal, natural gas and climate change

The greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change reached a record in 2019. Scientists’ warnings abound, and much of the world has long denied the effects of nature-causing gas emissions on climate change in the planet. Now, however, there is no way to ignore the protests: the facts and research show that we are close to reaching a new record for carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, especially due to the burning of fossil fuels.







At the end of this year we will have an emission of approximately 36.8 billion tons of CO2 in the atmosphere, even greater than the previous mark of 36.57 billion tons registered in 2018, according to monthly data reported and estimated for different regions The high use of oil and natural gas predicts that these levels will continue to increase even as coal burns decrease. The data comes from a survey published by researchers from Environmental Research Letters.

“Most of the renewable energy that is currently being developed does not replace coal and other fossil fuels, but [only] adds new energy,” says Stanford University environmental scientist Rob Jackson. In another article, which will also be published Wednesday in Nature Climate Change, Jackson and his colleagues advocate global climate policies that reduce the direct use of fossil fuels, such as the elimination of coal-fired power plants and the deployment of carbon-absorbing technologies of the atmosphere.

Many countries are taking advantage of renewable energy, such as wind, photovoltaic and solar thermal. In the United States, wind power increased by approximately 8% since 2018, while solar energy increased by 11%. Renewable energies have fallen in price, now fully compete with fossil fuels, and today it is possible and necessary to extend their use and replace the coal, especially in China, Russia and India.

But this trend is not enough to stop global emissions, which are driving climate change, melting polar ice caps and accelerating the incidence of hurricanes. “Coal is the only fossil fuel that has shown evidence of decline,” says Jackson. Global coal use fell 0.9% in 2019. The fall was 10.5% in the United States and 10% in the European Union. Last year, the average global citizen generated about 4.8 tons of CO2 emissions; The average American was responsible for 16.6 tons.

But natural gas and oil increased 2.6% and 0.9% this season, respectively, which outshines the benefit of the decrease in coal burning. In addition, CO2 emissions continue to rise in China, India, Indonesia and much of the developing world. As promised by the Donald Trump administration, the day is coming when the United States will no longer be part of the Paris Agreement, but Some of the largest technology companies in the country are pushing for it not to happen. On Monday the CEOs of some of the technology giants (such as Apple, Adobe, Google, HP, Microsoft, Tesla and Verizon) signed a public letter urging the country to remain part of the Paris Agreement and maintain a policy to combat the global warming.

In the letter, they claim to keep the US. UU. As part of the agreement will increase the competitiveness of American companies that will help them stay at the forefront of green innovations, and set a series of objectives for this innovation to occur.

Signed in 2015, the Paris Agreement is a treaty signed by all member countries of the United Nations, which sets ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions in these countries by 2020 as a way of trying to contain the consequences of climatic changes. But since taking office in 2017, Trump has been rehearsing the US withdrawal. UU. Of the Agreement and has designated the deniers in the environmental portfolio of his government.

But despite the joint efforts of technology companies, it is noteworthy that the letter lacks some important firms, such as the CEOs of Facebook and Amazon, as well as the heads of three of the country’s main telephone and internet operators (AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile). The absence of Facebook is perhaps the strangest, since the social network has made some very ambitious environmental commitments, such as proposing that its entire global operation work only using renewable energy sources as early as 2020. Meanwhile, the absence Amazon’s surprise It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as its own employees have criticized Amazon for not having a comprehensive strategy on how the company should help combat global warming.https://www.evwind.com/2019/12/05/energia-eolica-energia-solar-petroleo-carbon-gas-natural-y-cambio-climatico/