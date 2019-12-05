ENGIE acquires Renvico and strengthens its growth in wind energy in Italy and in France

ENGIE announces the acquisition of Renvico from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4, and from KKR with its co-investors.

The onshore wind installed capacity of the Renvico comprises 329 MW of operating wind farms of which 142 MW in Italy and 187 MW in France. Renvico further develops a greenfield portfolio of 300 MW.

Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, ENGIE’s Executive vice president in charge of Renewable Energy said: “This acquisition will contribute to ENGIE’s growth ambitions, adding 9 GW worldwide by 2021, of which 3 GW in Europe. In France, this transaction will allow ENGIE to strengthen its onshore wind leadership, with a 2.1 GW installed capacity at the end of 2018. In Italy, ENGIE will double its onshore wind installed capacity, to reach more than 300 MW. ENGIE already supplies 100% green electricity for 2,9 million clients in France and 1 million clients in Italy. This new portfolio brings also an additional 300 MW capacity to be developed. It’s a corner stone of our ambition to accelerate the zero carbon transition of our clients.”

In France, ENGIE is the leading producer of wind (2 100 MW) and solar power (1 200 MWp), and the leading alternative producer of hydropower energy (3 900 MW). ENGIE’s renewable activities employ 2,500 staff.

In Italy, ENGIE is the first operator for energy efficiency services. It currently employs 3,600 staff, managing the energy of 1 million customers, over 300 municipalities, 10,000 buildings and 3,500 schools. ENGIE provides also electricity and gas.

The completion of the transaction is subject to Antitrust and Foreign Investment clearances.