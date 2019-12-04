IRENA at COP25

IRENA will be present at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) that takes place in Madrid, Spain from 2 to 13 December 2019.

Together with a wide range of partners, IRENA will ensure through a series of high-level events, panel discussions and initiatives, that renewable energy is at the highest level on the global agenda of the international community.

Key activities include the facilitation of the Energy Day within the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action (GCA) on 7 December focusing on the 1.5°C pathway and following-up on the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. In cooperation with UNFCCC and SEforALL, IRENA will host a roundtable on Sustainable Development Goal 7 (energy) on 10 December. IRENA will also support the Chilean COP25 Presidency at their Energy Ministerial on 10 December by co-hosting a session on strategies for carbon neutrality in the energy sector that are being implemented around the globe. IRENA’s Director-General Francesco la Camera will provide a keynote on enablers for the integration of renewable energy. On 12 December, the Agency will organise a side event at the NDC Partnership Pavilion showcasing examples of renewable energy in NDCs. Finally, IRENA will host an official COP5 side event on renewable energy strategies in NDCs that meet sustainable development and climate objectives. The Agency will also hold sessions on innovation and investment at the UNFCCC’s Action Hub as well side events on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the AOSIS Pavilion.

It’s Possible Communication Campaign

In support of the UN Secretary General’s call for decisive climate action, IRENA has launched a communication campaign that underpins renewable energy as a practical climate action solution. In cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Agency’s ‘Lead the change. It’s possible with renewables’ campaign aims to inform about the potential of renewable energy technologies and in turn encourage concrete climate action.

Find more information on irena.org/itspossible and join the campaign social media with the hashtag #ItsPossible.

find a summary of IRENA's COP25 renewable energy events.

Main events by IRENA

Energy Action Event (Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action – GCA)

Saturday, 7 December | 10:00 – 13:00

The Event will focus on the large technological and financial potential that exists in the transition to a 1.5C pathway. The session will highlight pre-2020 action necessary to realise the energy transition, the Energy Action Pathways and Global Climate Action Yearbook, and how the initiatives from the Climate Action Summit can be taken forward.

Chile Energy Day / Chilean Pavillion

Tuesday, 10 December | 14:00 – 15:15 (IRENA session)

Organised by the Chilean Ministry of Energy and supported by IRENA, the Energy Day will draw attention to strategies for carbon neutrality in the energy sector that are being implemented around the globe. IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera will speak in the session entitled Flexibility: The Key Enabler for the Integration of Mass Renewable Energy. The session will identify pathways and actions policymakers can use to increase renewable energy penetration and reach carbon-neutrality in the energy sector, and the role that power system flexibility plays in achieving these goals.

Sustainable Development Goals (Energy) Roundtable

Tuesday, 10 December | 16:30 – 18:00

IRENA, SEforAll and UNFCCC will host the roundtable to take stock of progress made under SDG7 and discuss outlooks and solutions for ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030. The discussion will also highlight on pre-2020 action necessary to realise the energy transition, the Energy Action Pathways and Global Climate Action Yearbook, and how the initiatives from the Climate Action Summit can be taken forward and accelerated.

Official IRENA side event

Wednesday, 11 December | 11:30 – 13:00

The session will discuss successful examples of renewable energy strategies in NDCs that meet sustainable development and climate objectives aligned with the 1.5°C pathway — exploring strategies used by countries, including Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and small island developing States (SIDS), to deploy renewable energy and energy efficiency at scale to increase the ambition of NDCs and long-term low emission development strategies.

IRENA side event at NDC Partnership Pavilion

Thursday, 12 December | 16:30 – 17:30

The session will discuss examples of ambitious NDC targets that are scalable and replicable to others.