Wind energy in Mexico, Nordex’ wind turbines for a 138 MW wind farm

Nordex has received an order to supply and install a total of 40 AW132/3300 and two AW132/3000 wind turbines with a combined rated output of 138 megawatts. The order also includes a two-year Full Service contract.

The wind power project will be built in the state of Tamaulipas in the north-east of Mexico; the installation will start in spring 2020. The wind turbines, which will have a hub height of 120 meters, will be installed on concrete towers manufactured locally by the Nordex Group at its Mexican manufacturing plant in Marín, located in the state of Nuevo León. In the immediate vicinity of the wind farm is also a 180 MW wind farm with AW125/3000 wind turbines, which the Nordex Group already built in 2018.