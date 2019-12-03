Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives announces wind power plant in Nebraska

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives today announced a wind energy project award in Nebraska.

The award is for construction of the Thunderhead Wind Project in Antelope and Wheeler counties in Nebraska. The project will consist of 108 GE wind turbines with 300 megawatts of capacity. The power will be delivered into the Nebraska electrical grid.

Work on the project began in November with completion scheduled for September 2020. The scope of IEA’s work includes construction of project access roads and wind turbine foundations, as well as erection of the turbines.

The contract was secured by IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

“The Thunderhead wind farm is an important example of the wind projects that continue to fill our pipeline,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s Chief Executive Officer. “IEA has developed a strong reputation for delivering efficiently and safely on wind projects throughout North America, and new business momentum is solid as a result.”

IEA has assembled more than 7,200 wind turbines across North America.

Chicago-based Invenergy developed the project. The company owns and operates large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities across North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe. It has developed 150 projects with more than 24,000 megawatts of power capacity.