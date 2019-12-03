EDP Renewables installs a new energy storage system connected to a solar PV plant

EDP Renewables, a leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has commissioned a battery energy storage system (BESS) today connected to the Bailesti solar PV plant in Romania.

It is the company’s first energy storage plant connected to a solar PV plant; it previously set up another plant connected to a wind farm in the same country. When there is excess production, the system will charge the batteries, and when production is lower than expected, the energy stored in the batteries will be provided to consumers.

Duarte Bello, COO of EDP Renewables EU&BR, said: “This project represents a step further in the modernisation of energy storage plants. It is a disruptive breakthrough in the energy market, which turns renewable energies, such as wind and solar power, into consistently available energy sources, as well as making them more efficient and reliable”.

In this regard, the energy storage system at the Bailesti plant is particularly relevant due to its DC coupling installation, reducing energy loss in the charging process and adding new functions that enhance performance, including the recovery from power cuts and the capture of energy at low voltages or on cloudy days.

To this end, EDPR has installed an innovative energy conversion system that connects photovoltaic panels and DC batteries with an AC transformer and a lithium-ion battery, as well as a system that monitors the whole process.

Technical innovation to improve production and the better use of resources are the hallmarks of EDPR, which works and invests through projects like this one and other pioneering initiatives to globally secure the country’s position at the forefront of clean energy production.

