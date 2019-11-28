Siemens Gamesa achieves an order for offshore wind power of 448 MW in Scotland

The company will install 54 wind turbines of the SG 8.0-167 DD model at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm, which means The Wind Force in Scottish Gaelic.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) continues to consolidate its leadership in the British wind energy market, with the announcement of a firm order to supply the wind turbines to the 448 MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind power project, located in Scotland and developed by French power company EDF .

Neart na Gaoithe, which means The Force of the Wind in Scottish Gaelic, will have 54 offshore wind turbines of the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore model with a 167 meter rotor and a 208 meter blade tip height. The park is expected to become operational in 2023. With this, the number of turbines installed with direct drive technology will exceed 2,000 units worldwide.

The Neart na Goithe project will be located 20 kilometers east of the Scottish coast and near the port of Dundee, where pre-assembly works will be carried out. In addition, it will have B81 blades, 81 meters long, produced at the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull.

Once underway, it will generate enough electricity to power some 375,000 homes – a similar figure to all private homes in the city of Edinburgh – and prevent the emission of 400,000 tons of CO2 per year.

With this project, Siemens Gamesa reinforces its collaboration with EDF Renewables, which began in 2011 with the development of the first round of the Teesside project.

For the first time in 2019, the United Kingdom has recorded a quarter in which renewables were the first source of energy, ahead of fossil fuels. In addition, clean energy has supplied almost half of the energy consumed by Scotland so far this year, also recording historically low prices, which fell to a record £ 39.50 per MW / h.