Increase in the contribution of wind energy to Spain

In 2018, the wind energy sector accounted for 0.31% of GDP in Spain. It has generated employment for 23,972 professionals and has allowed companies to export wind turbines for more than 2,181 million euros, contributing to improve the balance of payments

The increase in the GDP of the wind power has been 5.8%, compared to 2017

Wind jobs have increased 6.1% in fiscal year 2018. “The figures for the increase in wind power in Spain for the next few years offer an objective vision of the role that this technology has today and will have in the future. The Spanish wind sector is possibly among the greatest success stories of the Spanish economy ” said Rocío Sicre, president of the Spanish Wind Energy Association, in the presentation of the new edition of the Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Sector Wind in Spain. The report, prepared by the consulting firm Deloitte, analyzes in detail the year 2018 of the wind energy sector in Spain.

The wind farm sector, like the data in the report, is a relevant sector for the Spanish economy. In 2018, the main data are: total contribution to GDP (3,584 million euros), employment generation (23,972 professionals), improvement of the balance of payments, reduction in energy dependence and in expenses on fossil fuel imports (9 , 5 million tep), reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (26 million tons of CO2), and reduction in electricity prices.

As regards the contribution to GDP, the wind sector affected in 2018 the € 3,584 million. This value represents 0.31% between direct and indirect contribution.

In 2018, exports from the Wind Sector amounted to € 2,181.5 million compared to imports of 863.8 million euros. As a result, net exports accounted for € 1,317.6 million, 53.8 %% of the direct contribution to the sector’s GDP.

Regarding employment, in 2018, the sector employed 23,972 people. The wind sector has contributed to the recovery of employment observed in Spain in recent years.

Regarding greenhouse gas emissions avoided by fossil fuel substitution, 26 million tons of CO2 were mitigated in 2018. And 9.5 million teps (valued at 1,699 million tons) will be avoided in fossil fuel imports. €)

At the end of 2018, Spain had 23,484 MW of installed power and wind generation was 49,750 GWh, which represents a 19% demand coverage.

The future of the wind sector in the world and in Spain

Worldwide, installed wind power continues to grow strongly. In 2018, 591,549 MW (between land and marine) were reached. Spain maintains a fifth position in installed capacity with 4%, after China (35%), the United States (17%), Germany (10%) and India (6%). According to the forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the wind power installed in the world amounted to 1,305 GW in 2040.

The Spanish wind sector is well placed to take advantage of the opportunities that arise worldwide. Spanish companies have an experience and reputation that puts them in unbeatable conditions to take advantage of the growth opportunity.

The Energy Transition poses a series of milestones and the need for a greater gradual contribution of renewables in Spain. At European level, in 2030, the EU as a whole must reach at least 32% of consumption through renewables. The objectives identified in the PNIEC draft analyzed the main scenario analyzed within the Macroeconomic Study.

According to this scenario, taking into account the wind power to be incorporated by 2030 together with the repowering that will be carried out, the economic and competitiveness benefits will have positive positive effects for the country. For example, the contribution to GDP will be significantly increased and the wind sector could double the jobs currently affected.

The annual wind power increase in Spain by 2030 must be 2,200 MW to reach the 50 GW target in the reference year. In order for this linear and sustainable growth of the ecological contribution to be possible, measures such as the following are required:

Consolidate ambitious wind power installation objectives with constant and specific installation rhythms.

Need for a stable, predictable and favorable long-term regulatory framework.

Develop mechanisms for updating power with feasible schedules, and control mechanisms for the execution of specific projects. New auction design with visibility beyond 2020.

Coordinate decisions in energy and climate policy with industrial and innovation policy in such a way that the greatest positive impact is generated in the national industrial sectors and in their supply chain. Establish an Industrial Leadership Strategy.

To favor the extension of life of the oldest facilities to guarantee the stability in the generation capacity of the national wind farm and to advance in the adequate regulation to promote the “repowering”.

To favor the export of the products and services of the Manufacturers of Equipment and Components and Companies of Complementary Services.

Obtain leadership in the development of technology and R&D activities in the sector, as well as adequate training of professionals in the sector with adaptability and future vision.

Boosting offshore wind in Spain as an industrial, competitive and innovation opportunity. Set a goal to 2030 to drive a national market according to the strategies of the countries of our European environment, taking advantage of our supply chain and industrial strengths.

Wind energy and Spanish public opinion

Spanish public opinion is in favor of the increase in wind power in Spain. In the recent study prepared by the Analysis and Research consultancy for AEE, the results show that wind energy is the best known energy by Spaniards (it is the best known spontaneously, 75.2% name wind power first ). In addition, the values ??that are associated with wind are its renewable, clean, safe, future and fully developed character.

Almost 90% are in favor of increasing the percentage of energy generated by wind:

Nearly 90% are in favor of the creation of more wind farms.

Nine out of ten consider it an energy with a future and in which you have to invest.

Despite extensive knowledge of wind energy and its characteristics, just over a third of respondents know that Spain is a manufacturing leader (about 50% do not know that Spain exports wind energy to other countries) and generates more wind energy than Most European countries. In this sense, the Spaniards are unaware of the importance and relevance that the wind energy sector has for Spain and the leading position of our country in this field.