EDPR closes wind power sale agreement in Brazil

EDP Renovables, based in Spain, announced the closing of a contract to sell the wind energy produced in the Catanduba wind farm in Brazil, with a total capacity of 96 megawatts (MW).

EDPR explained that it signed a contract of sale valid for a period of 16 years. This contract agrees to sell the wind energy produced at the Catanduba wind farm, located in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, which plans to start operations in 2024.

With this operation, EDPR has already guaranteed about 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and solar energy in Brazil that are launched in the 2021-2024 period.

By 2024, in addition, the company’s portfolio in Brazil will reach 1.5 gigawatts, “reinforcing the presence in a market with a low risk profile, through the establishment of a long-term contract,” according to the note.

EDP ??Renovables, a subsidiary of the electricity company Energías de Portugal, operates in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and Italy.