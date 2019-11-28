This year the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 will take place from 2 to 13 December 2019 at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, in Spain, under the incoming Presidency of the Government of Chile. The EU and its Member States will take part as Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

ESTELA will be organising a side event at the EU Pavilion hosted by the European Commission during the COP25, on the 4th Dec, 12:30-14:00 focusing on the role of STE/CSP in the energy transition: “Solar Thermal Electricity: An Essential Building Block for The Energy Transition”

Date: Wednesday 4th of December 2019 (12:30-14:00)

Room: Room Helsinki, Blue Zone (Pavilion 8)

Venue: IFEMA – Feria de Madrid, Avda. del Partenón, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain

Through this panel discussion, we would like to:

Highlight the role of STE / Concentrated Solar Power in contributing to reach the Paris Agreement objectives through smart decarbonisation of the power system complement to intermit-tent RES. Raise awareness about the benefits of the Concentrating Solar Power to the power system (e.g. firmness and strategic reserve). Need for STE in Europe and worldwide, building on good examples and developments inside and outside Europe.

…and bring the following key messages:

The role of STE for the energy transition and solving the storage challenges, i.e. the complementarity STE/PV, the value of firmness of dispatch or strategic reserve for any system operator.

STE offers real business cases (competitiveness) benefitting to both the power system and the industry.

STE projects are bankable (under certain regulatory / financing assumptions)

STE will be instrumental in decarbonising the power system in regions with good solar resources.

Therefore, if you will be attending the COP25 next week, we would like to invite you all to join this panel discussion.