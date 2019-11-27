Siemens Gamesa will install its new 11 MW offshore wind turbines in a Vattenfall wind farm in the Netherlands

The latest offshore wind turbine model, with 11 MW of power, is the perfect choice for the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind energy project, the world’s first offshore without subsidies. The wind farm will provide wind power to three million Dutch homes.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will install its new 11 MW offshore wind turbines in the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) project, located in the Netherlands and developed by Vattenfall.

As agreed by both companies, the conditional order announced in April to supply the wind turbines to zones 1 & 2 of the HKZ project is now extended to cover the entire project, subject to the final investment decision of Vattenfall. In this way, it will also include zones 3 & 4, thus becoming the largest collaboration agreement signed to date with the Swedish power company. In addition, it is the first for this new 11 MW wind turbine model, the most powerful of Siemens Gamesa.

Both companies have made this announcement during the most important fair of the offshore sector in Europe, which is held in Copenhagen.

The HKZ project will be equipped with about 140 units of the latest wind turbine model presented by Siemens Gamesa and which can now reach 11 MW.

This increase in turbine power, available depending on site conditions, means that less wind turbines will be needed to generate the same amount of energy. This will reduce installation, operation and maintenance costs and, therefore, will contribute to lowering the energy cost of the project further. In addition, the environmental impact of the installation and operation of the wind farm will significantly decrease.

“Our strong cooperation with Vattenfall is further strengthened after this conditional request. Our new wind turbine is now a reference for projects without subsidies. We are grateful for the trust Vattenfall has placed in us. Supply clean energy for future generations at competitive prices it is a joint objective that we have committed to achieve together, “said Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore business of Siemens Gamesa.

“With the installation of one of the largest and most efficient offshore turbines in the world, Vattenfall underlines its position as a leader in the offshore wind industry. It is an important step for Vattenfall in its mission to reach a world without fossil fuels for the next generation. Choosing this turbine model is further proof of our solid and lasting collaboration with Siemens Gamesa. This milestone comes after an open and intensive bidding process that has allowed Siemens Gamesa to opt for the most competitive offer, “says Gunnar Groebler, Vice President Senior and Director of the Wind Energy Business Area of ??Vattenfall.

In July 2019, Vattenfall won the tender to build Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 & 4. In March 2018, a permit had already been granted to Vattenfall to build Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 & 2. Both tenders were won by Vattenfall with a bid without subsites. Once fully operational, Hollandse Kust Zuid will generate enough energy to supply up to three million homes with clean electricity. The development of the wind farm is subject to certain conditions, including the final investment decision of Vattenfall.

