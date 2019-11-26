MHI Vestas to supply 27 V174-9.5 MW wind turbines for the 257 MW Baltic Sea wind power project

In a signing ceremony today in Copenhagen, MHI Vestas and Parkwind have signed a conditional agreement for wind turbine supply for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The signing is the first conditional contract for MHI Vestas to feature the V174-9.5 MW wind turbine.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be chosen by Parkwind once again for such a milestone wind energy project,” said Henrik Jensen, MHI Vestas Chief Sales Officer. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the strong partnership and trust between Parkwind and MHI Vestas as we embark on our fifth offshore wind energy project together. We look forward to bringing our technology and experience to bear at Arcadis Ost 1 and contributing to the German renewable energy transition.”

As a result of the challenging soil conditions at the Arcadis Ost 1 site, Parkwind, MHI Vestas, and Heerema Marine Contractors have jointly developed a floating installation method – the result of a year-long collaborative process between the three partners.

The innovative installation methodology promises to contribute to further cost reduction in the industry and unlock the potential of many offshore areas around the world with challenging soil conditions.

The wind power project, scheduled for a late 2022 installation, is located 20 km northeast of the island of Rugen, and will supply enough green power for 300,000 German homes.