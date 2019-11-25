Wind energy in Finland, Vestas’ wind turbines for 118 MW EnVentus wind farm

Vestas has received an order from EPV Energia, a Finish energy company for 21 V150-5.6 MW wind turbines for the Paskoonharju II wind energy project in the municipality of Teuva, Finland.

To maximise energy production for the project’s lifetime in the site’s strong wind conditions, Vestas has tailored a solution that combines the V150-5.6 MW wind turbines’ robust design and large rotors with 155 m towers and a 30-year service agreement. By utilising the wind industry’s newest and most advanced technology, the customer will be able to operate the wind power plant on merchant terms.

“EPV’s wind power development has always been based on a long-term viewpoint with a market-driven approach”, says Frans Liski, Managing Director of EPV Tuulivoima. “We trust in Vestas’ strong experience and track record operating in a merchant environment”.

“This order from our valued and long-term customer EPV Energia underlines the V150-5.6 MW turbine’s perfect fit with the Finnish wind conditions. By deploying the most advanced EnVentus turbines with customised towers, we ensure the lowest cost of energy creating maximum value for our customer’s business case”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will also feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2021 while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.