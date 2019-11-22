Wind power in Sweden, Vestas’ wind turbines for a wind farm

Vestas has secured an order from Fu-Gen AG, a Swiss developer for the 42 MW wind farm Fjällboheden northwest of Skellefteå in Northern Sweden. To maximise the project’s power production in the site’s cold climate, Vestas provides ten V150-4.2 MW wind turbines equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System, which efficiently minimises ice formation on blades.

“This wind energy project is a major first milestone for Fu-Gen and its partner Abraxas Capital Management in the Swedish market. We are delighted to have Vestas as the supplier of turbines and of the AOM service agreement and look forward to a fruitful cooperation for the future”, says Matthias Rapp, Chairman of Fu-Gen AG.

“With the Fjällboheden wind energy project, Vestas once again demonstrates the ability to offer wind energy solutions and services that optimise the cost of energy in a demanding climatic environment, while at the same time create maximum value for our valued customer”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 27-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.