Wind power in Cuenca, Authorized a wind farm of 35 wind turbines

The Official Gazette of the Province has granted prior administrative authorization for the second phase of the Campillo de Altobuey wind farm, located in Enguídanos, Puebla del Salvador and Minglanilla, in the province of Cuenca.

It is an 87.5 MW park with 35 wind turbines that extends over 7,868 kilometers. The wind energy project is developed by Gregal Wind Power and also includes the 30/132 kV substation, 30 kV underground lines and a 132 kV power line.

The purpose of the project is the construction of a wind farm for the generation of electrical energy and the evacuation of said energy generated to the grid. The promoter of this work must comply with conditions imposed in the Environmental Impact Statement of the General Directorate of Biodiversity and Environmental Quality.

