Iberdrola completes 50% of the offshore wind power plant that it promotes in the United Kingdom

Iberdrola has already completed 50% of the East Anglia One offshore wind farm, which it builds in waters of the North Sea, about 50 kilometers off the coast of the English county of Suffolk, and which will be one of the largest in the world when it enters operation, in the first half of 2020.

Specifically, and through its subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables, the group chaired by Ignacio Galán has already installed 51 of the 102 wind turbines that will equip this pioneer renewable energy facility, whose 714 megawatts (MW) of capacity will be able to supply clean electricity to around of 630,000 British homes.

With an investment of approximately 2,500 million pounds and covering an area of ??about 300 km2 -which is equivalent to 40,000 soccer fields-, the East Anglia One offshore wind farm is one of the most relevant energy projects under development of the Iberdrola Group and the largest renewable initiative promoted to date by a Spanish company.

The previous milestone achieved by this installation was the connection to the British national electricity network of the first of its 102 wind turbines, called WTG E19, which since mid-September has been providing renewable energy to the land substation located in the town of Burstall.

The construction of East Anglia One is serving to boost the fledgling offshore wind industry in Europe, occupying more than 1,300 people in several countries – including Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands or the United Arab Emirates – and being key to several industrial sectors , including the naval.

The Iberdrola project has had a relevant tractor effect in Spain, since the group has had the participation of local companies such as Navantia, Windar or Siemens-Gamesa for the development of a good part of the park’s key components, such as jackets, the piles, the substation or the turbines.

About 20 years ago, Iberdrola pioneered the commitment to terrestrial wind generation and, in the same way, the company has decided to lead the development of the most promising renewable energy source today: marine wind. And it will do around three axes: the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the United States.

But Iberdrola’s pioneering and determined commitment to offshore wind generation will be consolidated in the coming years, thanks to a portfolio of projects using this 12.4 GW technology.