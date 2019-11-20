Wind energy in Montenegro, Možura wind farm starts operation with 23 wind turbines

The Možura wind farm, Montenegro’s second largest, with an installed capacity of 46 MW, has been officially inaugurated. The EUR 90 million wind farm was put in operation by Montenegrin energy minister Dragica Sekuli? and Maltese energy and water supply minister Joe Mizzi.

The Možura wind farm was built by a consortium of Maltese state-owned power utility Enemalta and China’s Shanghai Electric Power Company. Investors have leased state land for a period of 20 years, and should pay a EUR 186,057 fee annually. The state has pledged to guarantee a fixed electricity price of EUR 95.99/MWh and EUR 115 million in incentives over the first 12 years of operation. The wind farm has 23 wind turbines, which are expected to produce 112 GWh of electricity annually.

Economy minister Dragica Sekuli? wished investors fair winds and instructed them to maintain the 23 wind turbines well, because they will become the property of the Montenegrin state after the lease period expires.

In the days when the Montenegrin energy sector is demonstrating for a second time in the same year the ability to meet the consumption needs by producing energy without greenhouse gas emissions, the Možura wind farm inspires additional optimism, she said, adding that it is particularly important to the Montenegrin energy sector that, after years of stagnation, the Možura project was accelerated and completed in a very short time following the involvement of Enemalta.

Maltese energy and water supply minister Joe Mizzi said that the first successful project by the Maltese power company in continental Europe had given the Government of Malta the right to set an example for other EU members.

The challenges of building and commissioning 23 wind generators were numerous, but we were able to overcome them, he said.

The inauguration of the Možura wind farm was attended by the prime ministers of Malta and Montenegro, Joseph Muscat and Duško Markovi?, respectively.

