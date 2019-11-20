The Mexican Wind Energy Association rejects regulatory changes

The associations of solar and wind power firms are protected associations against the modifications to the guidelines for the granting of the Clean Energy Certificates (CEL) that the real administration was made for the beneficiary of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

For the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE) and the Mexican Solar Energy Association (Asolmex), the violent changes of environmental rights, the destructive value within renewable energy projects and hit trust in investments made in this market

“Our associates demand the measures carried out against the fundamental right in a healthy environment, an indispensable requirement recognized both by the Constitution and by the international treaties that Mexico has signed and ratified,” the organizations said in a joint press release.

The certificates will be created under the idea of ??boosting clean energy in the coming years, in order to build new plants. Large consumers must acquire these instruments and thus promote the expansion of renewable generation. For this reason, all the plants prior to the energy reform will not have the option to obtain these certificates.

But the modifications made by the Ministry of Energy (Sener), criticized from the beginning by a large group of participants in the electricity sector, may include national electricity that may include the old clean generation plants such as hydroelectric plants or the Laguna Verde nuclear power plant to get these CEL.

“At the same time, it implies a double accounting of clean resources, a significant distortion to the CEL market and an affectation to projects and investments in the electricity sector that affects the economic growth of the country,” the associations say.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the regulator of this market, had issued about 13 million certificates between 2018 and 2019 derived from the projects awarded in long-term auctions during the last administration, and where they had committed close to $ 8.6 billion of investments.

But the changes that affect CFE flood the market with between 30 and 50 million CELs thanks to its pre-reform capacity, specialists explained to Expansión y Obras.

Solar and wind energy were the most benefited within the long-term auctions in the previous administration. The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will try to curb these tenders, and promised to offer new ways to boost clean energy to achieve the goals set by Mexico at the international level in terms of climate change, although to date it has not received a specific plan for its developing.