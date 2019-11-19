Lowered costs and hydrogen production in focus for Vattenfall at WindEurope Offshore wind energy conference

By means of hydrogen production offshore wind power could play a bigger role in decarbonizing heavy industry. This is one of the topics Vattenfall executives will address at the leading wind energy conference in Copenhagen next week.

The WindEurope Offshore conference in Copenhagen 26 to 28 November is the leading-edge, international conference for the offshore wind energy industry. Leading offshore wind farm developer Vattenfall will highlight the latest developments taking place to enable the sector to play a much greater role in global decarbonization.

“As a leader in the global push to grow offshore wind turbines capacity and drive down costs, Vattenfall will be present in a significant way at the conference and exhibition”, says Catrin Jung, acting Head of BU Offshore.

Experts from across Vattenfall’s rapidly growing wind energy business will be present throughout the event and senior managers will share the latest industry insights. Topics include cross-sector decarbonization by accelerating the use of green hydrogen, cost reduction and financing trends, offshore transmission infrastructure as well as digitalisation in operations and maintenance.

Conference speakers include Gunnar Groebler, Vattenfall’s Senior Vice President Business Area Wind and Chairman of WindEurope, who will outline his vision of what the offshore wind sector could look like by 2050, and how growth of lower cost offshore wind can help tackle major challenges such as industrial emissions.

“A key topic for Vattenfall at the event will be to highlight how to actively explore the exciting potential for renewables-based hydrogen production, with a view to decarbonization of the entire society”, says Jung.

Hydrogen produced from renewable electricity via electrolysis can be used to decarbonize industry processes that require high temperature heat and are difficult to fully decarbonize through direct electrification. Vattenfall is already now playing an active role in a number of such initiatives.

One example is HYBRIT, the cooperation between Vattenfall, steel manufacturer SSAB and mining company LKAB to replace coal with hydrogen in steelmaking. Vattenfall has also partnered with other industry participants to set up HySynGas, a large-scale power-to-gas project in northern Germany. The facility will produce green hydrogen and synthetic gases (SNG) from electricity generated by nearby solar and wind turbines plants.