Budweiser Aquiraz Plant to be 100% Wind energy Powered

By 2022, the entire Ceará Budweiser beer factory, located in Aquiraz, in the Fortaleza Metropolitan Region, will be 100% powered by wind power.

To this end, Ambev will invest in the implementation of a wind farm in the interior of Bahia, where, in an area of ??1,600 hectares, it will install a wind farm with an installed capacity of 80 MW (megawatts).

This wind turbines park will generate enough wind energy to operate not only its Aquiraz plant, but also its other four Budweiser brand breweries in Brazil.

Budweiser’s wind turbines project has an environmental side to be highlighted: with it, 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) will no longer be emitted each year.

This CO2 volume is equivalent to the annual withdrawal of 35,000 cars from the streets of Brazilian cities.

Ambev did not say how much it will invest in this venture.