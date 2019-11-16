Wind energy in Ukraine, 100 MW Orlivska wind farm with Vestas´ wind turbines

DTEK has commissioned the 100 MW Orlivska Wind Power Plant in Ukraine. In doing so, the company has put 1 GW of renewable energy in operation by 2020.

DTEK in the partnership with the Danish company Vestas, the world’s leading wind turbine producer, has accomplished the construction of the Orlivska Wind Power Plant, a 100 MW facility in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. In doing so, the company has reached one of its strategic goals – to put 1 GW of renewable energy in operation by 2020.

The Orlivska WPP is the third DTEK wind power project. The plant is located on the shore of the Sea of Azov in Zaporizhzhia Region and consists of 26 high-tech wind turbines manufactured by Vestas, 3.8 MW each. The investments in the Orlivska WPP project amounted to 131 million euros, 40 million euros of them are services and equipment supplied by the Ukrainian companies.

The wind farm will generate annually 380 million kWh of green electricity, which is enough to supply 190 thousand private households. The plant helps reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 400 thousand tons per year.

“Two years ago, DTEK officially announced its strategic goal – to build 1 GW of renewable energy in operation by the end of 2019. Today we have reached this goal. We have invested more than 1 billion euros in the renewable energy sector of Ukraine, and we have created the unique expertise that allowed us to implement these large-scale and innovative projects, – said Maxim Timchenko, DTEK CEO.

“We are confident that Ukraine can become the leader of decarbonisation in Europe, providing our country with the homegrown clean energy. And we encourage all stakeholders to unite around this idea,” he added.

Overall, in 2019, the firm launched green energy projects with a total capacity of 740 MW: the Nikopolska SPP (200 AC/240 DC MW), the Pokrovska SPP (240 AC/323 DC MW), the Prymorska WPP (200 MW), and the Orlivska WPP (100 MW). The firms’ projects that were implemented previously are – the Botievska WPP (200 MW) and the Tryfanovska SPP (10 MW). The plants in operation will generate almost 2.5 billion kWh of renewable energy, and help reduce CO2 emissions by 2.6 million tons per year.