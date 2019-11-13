Wind energy in Turkey, Nordex wind turbines for 248 MW wind farm

Since entering the Turkish wind power market in 2007, the Nordex Group has installed more than 2.03 GW of wind energy capacity there, representing a market share of almost 27 per cent. Now the company has again received orders from this country on the Bosporus: for its long-standing customer Boydak Enerji, the Nordex Group will supply 21 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 4.8 MW each for the “Ömerli” wind farm. On top of this, Boydak Enerji has ordered an additional 22 N117/3675 turbines for the “Sibel” project. Both orders include Premium Service for the machines for a period of 10 years.

The future 110.8 MW “Ömerli” wind farm will be built near Istanbul. The Nordex Group will build “Sibel”, with a total capacity of 80.9 MW, in the Aegean region between Izmir and Manisa.

“Since 2013, Boydak Enerji has been using turbines from the Nordex Group in the Canta RES wind farm. By once again opting for our technology, as well as for our latest turbine generation, our partner has shown that our turbines meet its expectations,” comments Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

In addition to these two contracts, a utility has ordered 14 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 4.8 MW for a 67 MW wind farm in the Marmara region. The order includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 10 years as well.

For years now, the Nordex Group has been purchasing major wind turbine components in Turkey in order to increase added value there. Customers benefit from a higher feed-in remuneration if the rotor blades, anchor cages, towers and generators, among other components, are produced locally.

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Boydak Holding is a leading conglomerate in Turkey, which operates in the areas of furniture, home textiles, and energy, among others. The Boydak Holding, based in Kayseri has evolved into one of Turkey’s foremost business entities, a vertically integrated manufacturing, retailing and financial enterprise. The Boydak Holding operates in 8 sectors with 35 companies.