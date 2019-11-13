Greece MINOS 50 MW Tower Concentrated Solar Power Project EPC contract awarded

On November 11, Athens time, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to Greece, had face-to-face conversation with Greek Prime Minister Mizutakis in Athens. And after the meeting, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Mizotakis witnessed the text exchange of Greece MINOS 50 MW Concentrating Solar Power project financing cooperation agreement.

Four major parties of the solar thermal project, namley the financing party, project EPC contractor, project developer, and local construction company signed the Cooperation Agreement. The representatives respectively are Chen Siqing, Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Wang Jianping, Chairman of Energy China Group, Kevin Sara, Chairman of Nur Energie, UK, and Dimitris Bouras, CEO of Greek PRENETON Company.

The Agreement says that the MINOS 50MW CSP project in Crete, Greece will be developed by Nur Energie, UK, consortium formed by China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co.,Ltd and Zhejiang Supcon Solar Technology Co., Ltd. will be awarded as EPC contractor, Greek local company PRENETON will be responsible for the project construction, and China ICBC will provide financing support for the project.

As industry source told CSP Focus, the project developer Nur-MOH Heliothermal S.A. is a JV of Nur Energie & Motor Oil Hellas, and ESE Engineering Services for Energy S.r.l. will also join this project and play the role as Owner’s Engineer.

The cooperation in the development and construction of this CSP project is regarded as a great sample for the cooperation between China, Greece and Britain under the “Belt and Road Initiative”.

In the same period, the signing ceremony of the EPC contract for the MINOS 50MW CSP project was held in Athens, Greece. It is the first ever export of Chinese CSP(Concentrated Solar Power) technology notably to Europe.

SUPCON Solar, as a Chinese leading CSP tower project developer, EPC and technology provider, owned and developed China first 10MW CSP project and the well-known 50MW SUPCON Delingha Molten Salt Tower CSP Project. The MINOS 50MW Project is expected to be executed based on the great experience of SUPCON. Mr. Jin Jiangxiang, Chairman of SUPCON Solar just shared the construction and operation of SUPCON 50MW Delingha Molten Salt Tower CSP Project during CSP Focus Innovation by the end of October.

The MINOS 50MW CSP project is located in the southeast of Crete, Greece and will be the first CSP project in Greece. The site on Crete is one of the best areas in Europe for solar energy projects as it presents the highest solar resource potential.

The project will take tower CSP technology with an installed capacity of 50MW and a 5-hour molten salt heat storage system. Once completed, it can provide high-quality clean electricity equivalent to 10% of local electricity demand every year. While meeting the increasing power demand of the local area, it is of great significance to greatly increase the proportion of local clean energy and protect the island’s ecological environment and tourism resources.

Greece MINOS CSP 50MW Tower Project Overview:

Name: MINO CSP Project

Location: Crete, Greece

Solar resource: 2150kWh/m2/year DNI longterm average

Area: 160 hectare

Capacity: 50MWe

Technology: CSP central receiver tower with molten salt storage

Developer: Nur-MOHHeliothermal S.A.

EPC consortium: China Gezhouba GroupInternational Engineering Co., Ltd & Zhejiang Supcon Solar Technology Co.,Ltd

Ower’s Engineer (O.E.): ESE Engineering Services for Energy S.r.l.

In addition, during the construction period, more than 500 jobs will be provided to the local area, and 50 long-term jobs will be created during the 25-year operation period. Therefore, the promotion of the MINOS 50MW CSP project has received much attention and support from the local government. Mizotakis described it as one of the 'key green projects' and as a "strategic investment".