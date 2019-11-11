Wind energy in Aragon, Enel connects the Campoliva I wind farm

The new wind power plant of the Endesa renewable energy subsidiary has a capacity of 35.99 MW, will be able to generate 108 GWh / year and has meant an investment of 40 million euros.

Its construction responds to Endesa’s strategy of decarbonising its generation mix, a process whose first milestone is to reach 8.4 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2021, with a total investment of some 2,000 million euros.

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), Endesa’s renewable energy subsidiary, has connected the new Campoliva I wind plant to the grid, located in the Zaragoza town of Villamayor de Gállego. The installation has a power of 35.99 MW and has meant an investment of 40 million euros.

José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, said that “the commissioning of this project is a milestone for the company, not only because it is a park built in record time, but because construction techniques and systems have been used Hi-tech hi-tech in Spain. This is another step in Endesa’s commitment to the production of clean energy, one of the pillars of the national energy transition policy ”.

EGPE is working on the construction of some 900 MW of renewable projects with a total investment of more than 800 million euros in two different technologies. At the moment, the company has under construction:

519 MW of wind power, of which 445 MW are part of the 540 MW of wind power allocated to the company in the auction of renewable energy capacity held by the Spanish Government in May 2017.

339 MW of photovoltaic solar power, awarded to EGPE in the third renewable energy auction of the Spanish Government, held in July 2017;

The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy to decarbonize its generation mix, a process whose first milestone is to reach 8.4 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2021, compared to the current 6.5 GW, with a total investment of about 2,000 million euros.

The Campoliva I wind farm, consisting of 11 turbines, can generate approximately 108 GWh per year, equivalent to the consumption of 33,000 families. Its entry into operation will prevent the emission of approximately 71,000 tons per year of CO2 into the atmosphere. The beginning of its construction took place on November 14, 2018 and its completion on July 15, 2019. The commissioning of the park, once the mandatory technical tests were carried out, was carried out on October 22.

The construction of the Campoliva I park has been based on the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power, which incorporates the use of renewable energy during construction through a photovoltaic system that covers the energy needs of the work, as well as the implementation of initiatives for the local population to participate in the development of the project.

Endesa follows a facility development model that incorporates actions to create social value for the environments in which it is built, the so-called CSV (Creating Shared Value) model. Specifically, the CSV actions of the Campoliva I wind project have encouraged the employment and improvement of the employability of bordering populations, prioritizing the hiring of local labor for the construction of the plant, as well as the local hiring for related works with the work, catering services and accommodation of workers and training courses to operate in renewable energies for local residents.

Endesa currently manages more than 6,975.8 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,710 MW are of conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 2,265.7 MW, are managed through EGPE and come from wind (1,835.7 MW), solar (337 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).

Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of about 43 GW in a generation combination that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in power plants renewable energy.

