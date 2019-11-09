Latvia to install over 100 wind turbines during next decade

During the next decade, Latvia plans to install 110 new wind turbines, each with a capacity of eight megawatts (MW), according to the National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030 presented by the Economics Ministry on Friday.

The total capacity of the wind farms currently in operation in Latvia is around 70 MW.

According to the environmental impact assessment of the plan, the wind turbines pose the greatest risks to birds and bats, but since the total area of the wind farms is projected at 220 hectares and most of the turbines will be installed at sea, the negative impact is considered insignificant.

Presenting the National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030, Economics Ministry official Andrejs Apanuks indicated that by 2030 Latvia is determined to increase the share of renewable energy to at least 50 percent of the total energy consumed in the Baltic country.

The plan’s long-term objective is to promote the development of a climate neutral economy in a sustainable, competitive and secure way.