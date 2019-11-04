Offshore wind energy as the spearhead of technological development in Spain

The current situation of the offshore wind power market and the position of the Spanish industry, as well as advancing in the possible lines of research, and in collaboration with other countries for the development of joint projects, will be some of the topics that will be analyzed in the day that REOLTEC, technological platform of the wind sector, and the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) celebrate on November 6 with the collaboration of the Center for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI).

The regulations for the development of offshore wind power in Spain date from 2007 without it has been used to promote concrete wind farm projects to date. There are currently several circumstances that will allow the execution of wind turbines projects (PNIEC, technological position, local manufacturers, international activity) for which it is necessary to update the regulation, set specific objectives and establish administrative processing in coordination between The different agents.

These and other topics will be analyzed in the day that REOLTEC celebrates next Wednesday, November 6 at the CDTI headquarters in Madrid.

REOLTEC aims to coordinate and promote R & D & I activities within the sector, and offshore wind is one of the areas of greatest technological challenges and with an interesting global growth perspective.

