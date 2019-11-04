EDB to finance 50-MW wind power project in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will provide a KZT-23.2-billion (USD 59.6m/EUR 53.4m) loan to support the construction of a 50-MW wind farm in Kazakhstan.

The lender has signed an agreement with Ereymentau Wind Power, owned by local energy holding company Samruk-Energy JSC, for the particular loan.

The wind energy project that will benefit from the loan will be realised at a site near the town of Ereymentau, Akmola Region. According to Samruk-Energy, there is the possibility to expand that plant to 300 MW.

EDB noted that it financed the construction of a 45-MW wind farm in the same region of Kazakhstan back in 2013, also developed by a unit of Samruk-Energy.