Wind energy in Ukraine: Prymorska wind farm with 52 wind turbines

TEK has completed construction of Prymorska wind farm (Botiyeve, Zaporizhia region) with a capacity of 200 MW, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko said that investment in the wind power project reached EUR 321 million, including EUR 180 million are funds borrowed from German banks and secured by foreign export-credit agencies.

Prymorska wind farm will annually generate 700 million kWh of electricity.

The wind power plant consists of two phases 100 MW each and has 52 wind turbines made by General Electric.

During the construction of the second phase Ukrainian contractors received orders for EUR 30 million.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of the System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk) of Rinat Akhmetov. The functions of strategic management of the enterprises of the group that make up the vertically integrated chain for the extraction and enrichment of coal, production and sale of electricity were delegated the holding.