Wind energy in Argentina, El Sosneado wind farm

The mission of Mendoza in China has been holding different meetings and meetings with companies of the Asian giant with the aim of oiling commercial ties and seeking potential investors in the province.

One of the issues discussed at the meetings has to do with the El Sosneado Wind Farm, a proposal that seeks to reactivate with the support of oriental investors.

The provincial delegation presented to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) the wind farm project, which was awarded by the national renewable energy plan (RenovAR) and under contract with Cammesa, but it cannot be implemented due to the financial conditions that exist in our country.

The China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) is one of the two largest shipbuilding conglomerates in China. It consists of 96 companies located in northern China and employs more than 300 thousand people.

In 2004, part of the corporation started the Haizhuang Wind Power Equipment company. In 2008, the first prototype of a 2 megawatt wind turbine was installed and it is one of the major players in Asia in terms of wind turbine production and development of wind energy projects.

The objective is to oil contact with the Asian giant to solve the financial closures of some renewable energy projects that were paralyzed, such as El Sosneado Park.

EL SOSNEADO WIND FARM

Within the Renew 1.5 plan, the El Sosneado wind farm project was favored and is one of one of the few that was delayed due to problems with the successful bidders. It is expected to achieve the “financial closure” so that the work – which is still in force – can begin to materialize.

The park will have an installed capacity – in two stages – of 100 megawatts. At the beginning there will be 25 wind turbines and then another 25 more will be added.

The estimated annual energy is 199,786 megawatts per hour in the first instance and then it would expand to 358,171 MW / h, while the average wind speed is 7.12 meters per second.