Uruguay exported 54% of the electricity generated on October 30

UTE reported that on Wednesday 30 the country exported 54% of the renewable energy generated. Of the 60.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) produced, 32.7 were exported. All the energy generated during those 24 hours was renewable energy. So far this year, 23% of the energy produced was exported and 98% of the total, between exports and domestic demand, came from renewable sources: 55% hydraulic, 34% wind power, 6% biomass, 3% solar and 2% thermal.

The Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining, a portfolio on which UTE depends, promotes an innovative, sustainable, equitable and productive energy policy. Its components include the promotion of equity and social inclusion, the incentive of productivity and care for the environment, among other fundamental pillars.

This year, projects and programs were developed around the following thematic axes such as energy efficiency, efficient and sustainable mobility, renewable energies, waste recovery, circular economy and energy communes.

At the industrial level, different productive sectors were supported in the implementation of energy efficiency measures. Examples are the current pilot projects in tambos, which provide tools to these establishments to make more efficient use of resources with a lower production cost.

Rural homes were also reached that did not have access to the electricity grid. Currently, five pilot electrification projects are being implemented with solutions isolated from the network. These homes, which until now had no electricity, have substantially improved their quality of life.