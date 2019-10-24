Wind energy In Brazil: BNDES approves loan to Engie wind farm in Bahia

Umburanas Wind Power Complex consists of 18 wind farms and the transmission line will have 50 kilometers.

Total investment in the complex is R $ 1.6 billion, including associated transmission lines. The BNDES loan will cover 78.8% of the total project investment.

The Umburanas Wind Complex consists of 18 wind farms. According to BNDES, the complex’s transmission line will be 50 kilometers to the Ourolândia II substation, also in Bahia, where it will integrate with the National Interconnected System (SIN).

BNDES reported that the investments involve “the acquisition of wind turbines, civil works and connection system”.

“Aspects such as energy commercialization contracts, parks implementation, wind studies, social and environmental impact analysis, acquisition of environmental licenses and archaeological compliance with the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) were taken into consideration by BNDES for the concession of the financing, ”says a note distributed by BNDES