AWEA statement supporting the creation of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, led by Senators Braun (R-IN) and Coons (D-DE)

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement supporting the creation of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, led by Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and Chris Coons (D-DE):

“We commend Senators Braun and Coons for forming the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, which is a great step toward achieving meaningful climate legislation,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. “As an emission free energy source, US onshore and offshore wind power stand ready to play a leading role in affordably reducing carbon pollution while creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs across the country.”

