Ørsted and PGE in discussions regarding offshore wind energy projects in Poland

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (‘PGE’) has announced that they have decided to commence discussions with Ørsted regarding the sale of a 50% stake in two offshore wind farm projects in the Baltic Sea with a total capacity of up to 2.5GW and the cooperation terms for their development .

The subject of discussions will be a sale of 50% of the shares in each of Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-3 sp. z o.o., which is developing a project with a planned capacity of approximately 1.5 GW by 2030. and Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-2 sp z o.o., which is developing a project with a planned capacity of approximately 1.5 GW by 2030.