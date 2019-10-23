Global wind energy would employ more than 3.7 million by 2030

The global wind energy industry would employ more than 3.7 million people by 2030, and more than six million by 2050, a report from Irena revealed.

According to the report of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), these figures are, respectively, almost three and five times higher than the little more than one million jobs reported in 2018.

Solid industrial and labor policies, which strengthen the supply chains of national wind turbines, can allow income and employment growth by taking advantage of existing economic activities in support of wind energy, he deepened.

But to accelerate the growth of global wind energy in the coming decades, however, the analysis considers that the expansion of investments will be key.

On average, annual global expenses in terrestrial wind energy should increase from 67 billion dollars to 211 billion in 2050.

In the case of offshore wind generation, global average annual investments would have to increase from $ 19 billion to $ 100 billion in 2050.

According to Irena’s estimates, Asia would represent more than 50 percent of the world’s terrestrial wind power installations by 2050, followed by North America (23) and Europe (10).

Meanwhile, abroad, Asia would cover more than 60 percent of the global enclaves, followed by Europe (22) and North America (16).

Within Asia, China would take the lead with 2525 gigawatts (GW) of offshore and offshore wind capacity by 2050, followed by India (443 GW), Republic of Korea (78 GW) and Southeast Asia (16 GW).

‘Wind power could be the largest source of power generation in the middle of the century under this path. This would not only allow us to achieve climate goals, but also boost economic growth and create jobs, thereby accelerating sustainable development, ‘said Irena’s Director General, Francesco La Camera.

