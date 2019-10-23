Iberdrola is progressing its renewable strategy with the purchase of 118 MW of wind power capacity from Siemens Gamesa in Spain

Iberdrola is progressing its plan to relaunch clean energies following its agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the acquisition of three wind farm developments in Spain, with total installed capacity of 117.8 megawatts (MW): the BaCa (Ballestas and Casetona) wind farm and the Puylobo project.

Located in the municipalities of Castrojeriz and Vallejera in Burgos, the Ballestas and Casetona wind power facility has installed capacity of 69.3 MW and comprises twenty 3.4 MW SG 3.4-132 wind turbines. These facilities have just come on stream and their output will provide clean energy to the equivalent of 25,200 homes per year, preventing the emission of 40,000 tonnes of CO 2 a year.

Work on the Puylobo wind farm, with installed capacity of 48.5 MW, will start in the coming weeks; this work will include installation of fourteen SG 3.4-132 wind turbines. Located in the municipalities of Borja and Mallén in Zaragoza, its output will provide clean energy to the equivalent of 20,000 homes per year, preventing the emission of 32,000 tonnes of CO 2 a year.

There is a large local component in the construction of both projects, with practically all of the civil engineering work and the components of the wind turbines -towers, blades, nacelles, hubs, generators, gearboxes and transformers – being manufactured in Spain, at facilities in Asturias, Cantabria, Soria and Burgos.





Iberdrola's plan to relaunch clean energy in Spain

This agreement forms part of Iberdrola’s investment plan for renewable energy in Spain, where it plans to have installed 3,000 MW of capacity by 2022.

Iberdrola currently has over 2,200 MW of wind and solar facilities under construction -a total of 700 MW (Núñez de Balboa solar plant and the Cavar and El Pradillo wind farms)- or at an advanced stage of planning, representing 75% of its planned installed capacity for 2022.

The company plans to have installed 10,000 MW of new capacity in Spain by 2030. This plan will create jobs for 20,000 people.

Iberdrola is committed to leading the transition toward a completely carbon-free economy by promoting renewable energies and accelerating investment in Spain, where it intends to invest €8bn between 2018 and 2022.





Top wind energy producer in Spain

Iberdrola is the most prolific producer of wind energy in Spain, with installed capacity of 5,793 MW and total installed renewable capacity of 16,027 MW.

These new investments also reinforce the company’s presence in two regions: Iberdrola has 5,087 MW of renewable capacity in Castilla y León, the Autonomous Community where it has the largest volume of installed “green” megawatts; this capacity is mostly hydroelectric. In Aragon, Iberdrola operates more than 344 MW of wind and hydroelectric facilities, and will bring the El Pradillo (23 MW) wind farm on stream before the end of the year.

Globally, Iberdrola’s installed renewable capacity is over 31,000 MW, which makes its generation fleet one of the cleanest in the energy sector.