Three new wind energy contracts in Chile for Siemens Gamesa

The supply of the 82 SG 4.5-145 wind turbines destined for these wind farm projects is planned for next year. Siemens Gamesa has recently signed three new contracts in Chile for the supply of 359 MW to several customers, which increases the entry of orders in the country to 640 MW during fiscal year 2019, ended September 30. With this record, Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leading position in the Chilean market.





The wind power generated by these turbines will provide enough clean, reliable and affordable electricity to meet the demand of more than 900,000 people, which will contribute significantly to the ambitious decarbonization program in Chile, which includes the closure of 28 coal plants.



These last three contracts include the installation and commissioning of 82 SG 4.5-145 turbines, as well as their operation and maintenance. Wind turbine installation is planned for next year.



“We are very happy to extend the regional leadership of the company to Chile, where we have just closed our best year. The Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform has been instrumental in consolidating this position as it adapts perfectly to the local market and contributes significantly to improving the profitability of our customers, “said Jorge Lobatón, Onshore General Director for Latin America.



These orders also represent a testament to the technological leadership of Siemens Gamesa, as they consolidate the SG 4.5-145 as one of the most successful wind turbines in Chile this year, with more than 560 MW in orders for this model. The design of this wind turbine is optimal for medium winds and also maximizes energy productivity with low noise emission levels.



According to ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association, the country has a renewable installed capacity of 5,659 MW, including about 1,932 MW of wind power.