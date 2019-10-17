OPDEnergy enters the wind energy business with its first wind farm in Chile

OPDEnergy starts its wind energy activity in Chile with the construction of a park in the town of La Estrella, located in the O’Higgins region

The park will have an installed capacity of 50 MW, thanks to the start-up of 11 wind turbines that will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa

The wind turbine technology to be implemented will make La Estrella Wind Farm one of the most modern parks in the country

The OPDEnergy energy group thus diversifies its business with other types of renewable energy, where the company has extensive experience in the development and generation of solar energy

Madrid, October 17, 2019. OPDEnergy, a company specialized in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable assets, today confirms its entry into the wind business with the construction of its first park in the town of La Estrella, located in the O’Higgins region, Chile

The project will have an installed capacity of 50MW, thanks to a total of 11 wind turbines supplied by the renowned manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. Specifically, these are the SG 4.5-145 model turbines, the first of this range to be installed in a local project, which will make La Estrella Wind Farm one of the most modern parks in the country.

It is expected that the energy generated by the La Estrella Wind Farm will be introduced to the National Electric System (SEN) by means of a sectioning to the line at 110 kV Quelentaro Section – Portezuelo. Thanks to this, the plant will be able to generate energy for more than 73,000 homes a year and will help diversify the country’s energy matrix.

It is expected that the works will be completed at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and that their entry into operation will take place at the end of the same year.

Luis Cid, CEO of OPDEnergy, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of the works of our first wind farm. Renewable energies will play an increasingly important role in our society and it is important that different countries have a diversified mix of clean energy. In OPDEnergy we are committed to the development of that mix in the different countries in which we are present and our entry into the wind market will give us even more potential to continue growing and help improve the environment globally. ”

Jorge Lobatón de la Guardia, Onshore Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Latin America, explained: “It is a great honor for us to have the trust of OPDEnergy, which has selected our SG 4.5-145 model for its first wind project in the country. This turbine model has been established as a benchmark in the industry for medium-sized wind farms, thanks to its competitiveness and reliability. ”