Offshore wind energy: Seagreen Announces MHI Vestas as Preferred Supplier for Wind Turbines

MHI Vestas has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with Seagreen Wind Energy Limited to supply and service up to 114 wind turbines for Scotland’s newest and largest offshore wind farm.

SSE Renewables is building Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of Fife, which will be one of the most significant construction projects undertaken in Scotland.

John Hill, Seagreen Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome MHI Vestas to the Seagreen project as our preferred turbine supplier and look forward to working with them to harness the power of North Sea wind with their proven offshore turbine technology. As the project progresses towards a final investment decision, SSE Renewables and MHI Vestas will work together to continue to engage with the Scottish and UK supply chain to maximise Scottish and UK content.” Philippe Kavafyan, CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore, said: “We are proud to enter into a preferred supplier agreement with Seagreen for the supply of our proven wind turbine technology to Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. “Scotland is a burgeoning centre for offshore wind and we are keen to work closely with both the Scottish and UK supply chain to create real value for the local communities as this project becomes a reality. We see the project as a major step forward for the offshore wind industry in the UK, and Scotland in particular. This will be our fourth project in Scotland.”

The site will provide around 5,000GWh annually of clean, low carbon renewable energy for around one million homes and saving around two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd. Is an offshore wind farm development wholly owned by Perth-based energy company SSE Renewables. In 2010 Seagreen was awarded exclusive development rights by the Crown Estate for the Firth of Forth Zone of the UK’s Round 3 offshore wind farm development programme. Seagreen Phase 1 within the zone was successful in the latest UK Government Contract for Difference (CfD) auction for low carbon power. Located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, the project secured a 15-year contract for 454MW at a strike price of £41.61/MWh in auction delivery year 2024/25. The CfD contract represents 42% of the total project capacity although SSE Renewables is planning to build out the project to 1,075MW capacity.

SSE Renewables is the leading renewable energy company across the UK and Ireland, with a portfolio of around 4GW of onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro. Part of the FTSE-listed SSE plc, its strategy is to drive the transition to a zero-carbon future through the world class development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets.

SSE Renewables owns nearly 2GW of onshore wind capacity with over 1GW under development. Its 1,450MW hydro portfolio includes 300MW of pumped storage and 750MW of flexible hydro. Its offshore wind portfolio consists of 580MW across three offshore sites, two of which it operates on behalf of its joint venture partners. SSE Renewables has the largest offshore wind development pipeline in the UK and Ireland at over 7GW.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.