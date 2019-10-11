Wind power in the Canary Islands: Inalsa wind farm with Enercon wind turbines

The president of the Consortium of Water and Inalsa, María Dolores Corujo, and the delegate in the Canary Islands of the Elecnor company, Miguel Ángel Moreno, signed the contract for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of wind energy project.

The project includes the installation of four Enercon E-70 model wind turbines of 2,300 kW of nominal power, forming a wind farm of 9.2 MW of total power. The wind turbines inject the energy produced to the power grid of Lanzarote being the delivery point of the alley substation, located in the Municipal Term of San Bartolomé.

The president of the Water Consortium affirms that “it will be installed respecting to the maximum the pre-existing roads and the crops of the area, harmonizing its operation with the local agriculture”

A cost of more than once million euros

This Arrecife Wind Farm has a cost of more than once millions of euros and will be identified in the area known as El Monte in San Bartolomé. As indicated by the Cabildo, in November of this year the process must be completed and the winning company has ten months to execute it.

In this regard, it is noted that the Lanzarote Water Consortium has been a beneficiary for the 2019/2020 period of the FDCAN funds for the execution of the “Program for the Installation of Renewable Energies and Distribution Networks included in the Lanzarote Strategy 2016/2025 (FDCAN ) “.

The Arrecife Wind Farm is a project that is part of the line of aid for Low Carbon projects, electrical energy production facilities with wind and photovoltaic technologies, situations in non-peninsular territories, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and managed by the IDAE, with the aim of achieving a cleaner and more sustainable economy under the slogan "A way to make Europe".