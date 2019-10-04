First wind energy order for 200 MW in China for the Siemens Gamesa 4.X wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) continues to grow its business in China with the first contract to supply the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform in the country. The company will install 42 wind turbines with unit rating reaching 4.8 MW, as well as provide operation and maintenance services for five years at a 200 MW wind power project developed by local independent power producer Xinjiang TBEA Group.

This is the second order that SGRE has received from TBEA, strengthening the partnership between both companies. The 200 MW wind farm is located in the city of Changji, in the region of Xinjiang, northwest China. The Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform, with its 145 metres rotor variant, is a good fit for the project site conditions featuring medium wind, sandy and dusty weather, and low temperatures during winter time. Commissioning is expected before the end of 2020.

“We’re delighted to see our first project landing in Xinjiang and strengthen our partnership with TBEA to support its expansion in the renewable energy sector. Following a previous Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform order with TBEA earlier this year, this new order reflects the customer’s trust in Siemens Gamesa products, technology and our capability of undertaking complex logistics and project execution” stated Richard Paul Luijendijk, CEO of SGRE Onshore APAC.

SGRE’s presence in China dates back to over 30 years. The company is committed to growing its manufacturing and supplier base in China and providing best-in-class turbines and services to meet customer expectations in the country and other global markets. In addition to China, SGRE’s footprint in Asia Pacific extends to Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, where it has already installed more than 7.9 GW. The company has also developed strongly in offshore wind in the region following the signing of contracts for close to 2 GW of offshore wind power projects for the years to come, including 1.5 GW of confirmed orders.