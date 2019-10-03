All 31 wind turbines are commissioned at Deutsche Bucht wind farm

The final of MHI Vestas’ 31 V164-8.4 MW wind turbines on monopiles are commissioned at Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm, and now providing wind energy to the German grid.





Germany’s renewable energy transition takes a leap forward as all 31 wind turbines at the 269 MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm are now producing wind power. The commissioning phase was commenced in early June and until today MHI Vestas and collaborating partners have safely achieved all planned work ahead of schedule.



With the commercial handover of Borkum Riffgrund 2 earlier this year, Deutsche Bucht adds to MHI Vestas’ growing presence and experience in German waters. The company is further named as preferred supplier for 52 V174-9.5 MW wind turbines for Baltic Eagle with installation expected in 2022-2023.



As a pilot demonstrator project for Mono Bucket foundation structures, two additional V164-8.4 MW wind turbines will be installed at Deutsche Bucht in the coming months.

Deutsche Bucht

• Owner: Northland Power Inc. (NPI)

• Turbine supplier: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

• Wind Turbines (Monopile foundations): 31 x V164-8.4 MW

• Wind Turbines (Pilot project: Mono Bucket foundations): 2 x V164-8.4 MW

• Total number of wind turbines: 33

• Total grid connection capacity: 269 MW

• Location: North Sea, German Exclusive Economic Zone, 95 km northwest of the island of Borkum

• Water depth: 40 metres

• Production (Households): 328,000 German homes

• Pre-assembly & logistics port: Esbjerg, Denmark

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind energy industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.