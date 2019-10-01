Wind energy in Greece: Vestas supplies wind turbines to Iberdrola

The manufacturer of wind turbines Vestas will supply the wind turbines for the 16 megawatt (MW) Pyrgari wind farm in Greece, which Iberdrola was awarded at the auction held in the Hellenic country in July 2018.

The contract for this wind power park, located in Viotía (Greece), includes the supply and installation of four wind turbines, 4.2 megawatts (MW) each, delivered in 4 MW operating mode, in addition to a ten-year service contract .

The Pyrgari wind farm will be the debut in the Greek market of the V150-4.2 MW wind turbine.

The director of Vestas Hellas, Marios Zangas, has said that the project will benefit from the extremely competitive cost of this turbine and its perfect adjustment with the wind conditions of the place.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020, and commissioning for the second quarter of the same year.

With this order, the entry of orders to Vestas in Greece exceeds 200 MW in this quarter alone and consolidates its participation in more than 50% in the Greek wind energy market.