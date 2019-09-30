EDP Renewables opens two wind farms in Italy

EDP Renewables, a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has inaugurated today the Tivano and San Mauro Wind Farms in the municipality of Lavello, in the Italian region of Basilicata.

Duarte Bello, COO of EDP Renewables for Europe and Brazil, and Roberto Pasqua, Country Manager of EDPR Italy, were joined at the inauguration ceremony by the Mayor of Lavello, Mr. Sabino Altobello, and the owner of the land where the wind farms will operate, Ms. Giusy Di Ciommo.

Both farms will have seven wind turbines, each with a 2 MW capacity, offering a total installed capacity of 28 MW. During their 30 year-long lifetime , these parks will avoid the emission of 820,000 tons of CO 2 to the atmosphere.

Including these new wind farms, EDP Renewables now has a total installed capacity in the Basilicata region of 138.2 MW distributed between seven wind farms, accounting for over 60% of the company’s total installed capacity in Italy, which now amounts to 271 MW.