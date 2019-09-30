Vestas wins 359 MW wind power order of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines in US

Vestas has secured an order for 359 MW of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in the U.S. Including previously purchased V112-3.45 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 400 MW.

The mixed platform site configuration demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas’ 2 and 4 MW platforms, and Vestas’ ability to create tailormade site layouts designed to optimise the site’s wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.