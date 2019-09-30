Vestas wins 230 MW order in US with 20-year wind energy service agreement

Vestas has secured an order for 230 MW of V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for a wind farm in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 241 MW.

The mixed platform site configuration demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas’ 2 and 4 MW technology platforms, and Vestas’ ability to create tailormade site layouts designed to optimise the site’s wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.The project and customer are undisclosed.