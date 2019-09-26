Wind power in Greece: Vestas wind turbines for a 88 MW wind farm

Vestas has won an undisclosed order for an 88 MW wind farm in Greece with a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

For this order, Vestas has developed a solution that includes the supply and installation of 21 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines equipped with Vestas Anti-Icing System to optimise performance in the sites’ specific climatic conditions. This solution will minimise the risk of icing on the turbine blades, maximising energy production in cold climate conditions.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the second half of the same year.