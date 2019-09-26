Wind energy in Mexico: Vestas wind turbines for 168 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured a 168 MW order for a wind farm in Mexico. The order derives from a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) and includes the supply and installation of 42 wind turbines of the 4 MW platform with V150 rotors. The order also includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next five years.

The 73-metre long blades of the Vestas 150m rotors will be locally manufactured in the TPI Composites factory in Matamoros, which provides Vestas with blades for the increasing number of V136 and V150 orders that the company is receiving in Mexico and Latin America. The wind turbine towers will also be produced by local suppliers.

“This order showcases how Vestas’ technology can meet the increasing demand of private Mexican companies for clean, reliable and competitive energy”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas México.

Vestas pioneered the Mexican wind energy market when it installed the first commercial wind turbine in 1994. Since then, Vestas has accumulated over 2,3 GW of installed capacity or under construction in the country.