EGP is already realizing a 180 MW wind power project in Midelt

A collaboration agreement has been signed in Morocco between Enel Green Power and Institute Research Solar Energy Et Energies Nouvelles (IRESEN). In Morocco, EGP is already realizing a 180 Mw wind energy project in Midelt.

EGP can count on a new partner in Morocco to accelerate the country’s energy transition. As part of the “Solar Decathlon Africa” work – at BenGuerir’s Green & Smart Building Park – Enel Green Power and the Institute Research Solar Energy Et Energies Nouvelles (IRESEN) signed a cooperation agreement for the field of renewable energy.

The agreement covers R&D (Research and Development) activities: technical, commercial and economic analyses of renewable technologies development (solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass and marine), promotion of national projects on joint renewable energy distribution, and research on plant production, installation and operations, including storage.

Training programs will also be launched on the production, installation, management and maintenance of renewable energy plants and on the network integration of renewable energies. Thus, EGP and IRESEN will jointly support initiatives to promote Moroccan energy transition.

In Morocco, Enel Green Power already has a long-term energy strategy underway. The company estimated 850 MW of wind power capacity – in consortium with Nareva – after an international tender issued by Morocco’s Office National de l’Electricité et de l’Eau Potable (ONEE). The 180MW wind-power project in Midelt is already under construction. As of today, it is one of the best examples of an entirely sustainable construction site.

In addition to public bids, an EGP scouting phase is ongoing in Morocco to identify new Renewables projects in the free market via Power Purchase Agreements.