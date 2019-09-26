Microsoft and ENGIE announce renewable initiatives

Microsoft and ENGIE today announced both a long-term solar and wind energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in the United States and implementation of Darwin, an energy software developed by ENGIE using Microsoft Azure’s intelligent cloud services to optimize performance of ENGIE’s wind energy, solar, and hybrid (wind + solar) renewable assets worldwide.

The renewable deal will see Microsoft purchase a total of 230 MW from two ENGIE projects in Texas, bringing Microsoft’s renewable energy portfolio to more than 1,900 MW. Microsoft will purchase the majority of the output from the new Las Lomas wind farm, to be located in Starr & Zapata Counties in south Texas and from the Anson Solar Center park, which will be built in Jones County, central Texas. Both projects will be operated by ENGIE and are expected to come on-line in January 2021.

“ENGIE’s ambition is to help companies and local governments reach carbon neutrality. We are delighted to establish a long-term partnership with a world renowned company like Microsoft. ENGIE will provide electricity produced from renewables and implement Darwin, our pioneering software solution. Our integrated approach to energy uses is commended by such an important partnership” said Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE.

The relationship between ENGIE and Microsoft will not only add more clean energy to the grid in the United States, it also creates an example for how customers can procure it. This PPA includes an innovative volume firming agreement that will convert the intermittent renewable energy supply into a fixed 24/7 power solution aligned with Microsoft’s energy needs.

In addition, ENGIE and Microsoft are advancing the digital transformation of the renewable energy sector. ENGIE’s Darwin software, currently deployed on more than 15,000 MW of assets globally, enables predictive maintenance, real-time meteorological data analysis, and real-time monitoring of the output of the assets, among many other benefits, using intelligent cloud technologies.

“Procuring more renewable energy helps to transform our operations, but when we pair that with Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI tools, we can transform the world,” said Carlo Purassanta, Microsoft President, France. “This agreement with ENGIE is an exciting step towards a low-carbon future, driven by capital investments and enabled by data.”