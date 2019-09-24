GE Renewable Energy Announces its Plan to Become Carbon Neutral In 2020

Business Commits to make 100 Percent of its Wind Energy, Hydropower, Energy Storage and Grid Operations Carbon Neutral.

GE Renewable Energy today announced its plan to make 100 percent of its operations carbon neutral by the end of 2020. GE Renewable Energy will reach carbon neutrality by reducing emissions through operational efficiencies, securing renewable electricity supply to all GE Renewable Energy sites throughout its operations for wind, hydropower, energy storage and grid businesses – and balancing remaining emissions with the purchase of carbon offsets to achieve a net-zero footprint.

Jérôme Pécresse, CEO, GE Renewable Energy said, “This is a decision that makes business sense. Energy efficiency, waste reduction, and renewable power sources will ultimately combine to lower the operating costs of our business. I am confident our journey to carbon neutrality will contribute eventually to the growth of our business and also to the overall sustainability efforts driven by the renewable energy industry.”

Danielle Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy said, “By pursuing carbon neutrality, we will gain first-hand experience to further champion the sustainability goals of our customers and other partners. It’s our priority to walk the talk in our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint.”

GE Renewable Energy has already contributed to corporate sustainability efforts worldwide, providing wind, storage and grid integration technology and services to some of the world’s largest companies, so that these parties can reach individual sustainability targets.

The company will partner with Natural Capital Partners for strategic advice to reach carbon neutrality by the end of 2020. Natural Capital Partners will also be able to provide carbon offsets and energy attribute certificates tailored to GE Renewable Energy’s specific requirements, meeting its carbon neutral goal. GE Renewable Energy will report upon its progress regularly, providing shareholders with a roadmap for how the company is tracking against its goal.

Stephen Killeen, Chief Executive Officer, Natural Capital Partners said, “GE Renewable Energy is showcasing its leadership on climate action through its carbon neutral program and delivering positive impact now while national commitments to reduce carbon emissions continue to lag behind. By choosing to be CarbonNeutral®, as supported by the CarbonNeutral Protocol, GE Renewable Energy is assured that it is following best practice in meeting its carbon neutral commitment and we are very pleased to be working with them to deliver a high quality, high impact climate progra



GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.